ATEEZ Thinks Its Time Marvel Gave Us an Anime (Exclusive)

Ateez is making the music industry bounce these days and for good reason. Not long ago, the K-pop group made a comeback with the track "Bouncy" which is only growing more popular with global fans by the day. Ahead of the song's debut, ComicBook was able to chat with the members of Ateez about all their geeky passions, and it was there the group said it was time Marvel gave fans an anime to binge.

The update came courtesy of Mingi as the rapper was asked which hero would best suit an anime. It was there Hawkeye came into focus as Mingi said the archer would make for an entertaining anime.

"I think it'd be interesting to see an anime adaptation with a more realistic character from the Marvel series as a hero," the artist shared.

As for anime in general, it seems Ateez is most definitely down to work on future shows. Back in 2022, the K-pop group took the global stage once more when the anime Lookism debuted. The group performed the show's theme "Like That" and has gone on to work on other anime series like Duel Masters WIN.

"We always have the mindset and heart that if given the chance, we would be so honored and work hard for these opportunities," vocalist Choi Jongho shared. And of course, fans would love nothing more than to see Ateez tackle more anime series.

Right now, the members of Ateez are keeping busy with a new round of promotions. "Bouncy" is the group's most recent track to debut, and its official music video has amassed more than 40 million views. Considered one of the K-pop industry's fourth-generation leaders, Ateez has kept fans on their toes with stunning global shows and energetic stages. And if we are lucky, maybe Marvel will hit up Ateez to perform some tracks for a future project whether it's an anime or not. In the meantime, you can stream Ateez's new release THE WORLD EP.2: OUTLAW on Spotify, Apple Music, and more.

What do you think about this Marvel anime pitch? Do you vibe with Mingi's request...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.