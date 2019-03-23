New ‘Madoka Magica’ Anime Reveals Teaser Trailer, Poster

The upcoming Madoka Magica spinoff anime, Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Gaiden, is set to arrive this year, and that fact has only been further reinforced by the release of a new teaser trailer and poster.

You can check out the teaser trailer, which shows off some environments and characters as well as a few magical effects, but little else, below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new anime adaptation was initially announced during an event celebrating the first anniversary of the Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Gaiden mobile game last year. While it’s unclear exactly when it will launch, several other details have been revealed. SHAFT, for example, will be producing the anime.

The new anime stars Momo Asakura as Iroha Tamaki, Sora Amamiya as Yachiyo Nanami, Shiina Natsukawa as Tsuruno Yui, Ayane Sakura as Felicia Mitsuki, Yui Ogura as Sana Futaba, Mikako Komatsu as Momoko Togame, Ayaka Ohashi as Kaede Akino, and Kaori Ishihara as Rena Minami.

A new poster was also revealed on the anime series’ website, which can be found below:

The series is based on the story found in the 2017 Madoka Magica Gaiden mobile game. Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Gaiden follows a young girl named Iroha Tamaki (Momo Asakura) as she searches for her missing younger sister Ui in the strange city of Kamihama, where various magical girls are gathering to do battle. Meeting with Madoka, the main character of the mainline series, as she’s searching for a missing Homura, Iroha becomes a magical girl fueled by a wish to rescue her sister from a strange illness.

Puella Magi Madoka Magica was originally produced as a joint effort between SHAFT and Aniplex. Directed by Akiyuki Shinbo and written by Gen Urobuchi, the series follows middle school students named Madoka and Sayaka who happen upon a mysterious creature named Kyubey. It tells them that they can have any wish they want granted in exchange for imbuing them with magical powers meant to fight witches. The series is especially known by fans for twisting common conceptions of the magical girl genre and generally being a dark series contrasting with its art design.

[H/T Anime News Network]