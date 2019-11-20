New Pikachu Design Revealed for Newly Opened Pokemon Center

With a full length feature film that was released this year in the form of Detective Pikachu, the electric yellow rodent that is the de facto mascot of the Pokemon franchise has had quite the twelve months. Recently, we even were able to see into the early years of our favorite shocking pocket monster as the premiere episode of the anime, Pokemon: The Series, as he evolved into his current form from his first incarnation as a Pichu. Now, Pikachu is getting a brand new look thanks in part to a graffiti artist and a real life Pokemon Center opening in Shibuya!

The real life Pokemon Center has been opened since earlier this year, allowing fans of the pocket monster franchise to enter the store and enter a world that is amazingly similar to that of the universe of Ash Ketchum and pick up merchandise for the most popular franchise in the world!

This “hip”, “modern” take on Pikachu will be made available for fans to bring home in a number of ways from the Pokemon Center located in Shibuya, Japan. From attire to cell phone cases to skate decks, Pikachu will even be featured on jewelry that can be readily purchased at this particular Pokemon Center.

Tokyo actually has several Pokemon Centers located throughout it, with each having its own unique style and featuring different pocket monsters. To “catch them all”, you’ll have to go to each center individually.

Pikachu has long been the biggest Pokemon of the franchise, having appeared during the first franchise’s video games of Pokemon: Red and Pokemon: Blue. Since then, he has easily appeared the most in the public eye, especially in the anime where he has always been the present right hand man of Ash Ketchum, the main trainer of the series that has recently managed to win a Pokemon championship after over a thousand episodes.

What do you think of this stylish new look for PIkachu? Have you been to one of these Pokemon Centers in Japan?

Pokemon: The Series is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately has yet to be officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. Staff confirmed for the new series include Daiki Tomiyasu serving as chief director for OLM, Maki Odaira as series director, Kunihiko Yuyama as creative supervisor, Shoji Yonemura overseeing series construction, Shuhei Yasuda serving as character designer, Masafumi Mima as sound director, Yuki Hayashi as series composer.

Voice cast members include Daiki Yamashita as Go, Yuichi Nakamura as Professor Sakuragi, Kana Hanazawa as Koharu, Megumi Hayashibara as Jessie, Shinichiro Miki as James, and Inuko Inuyama as Meowth.

