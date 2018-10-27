New ‘Psycho-Pass’ Film Visuals Released

In addition to revealing the release dates, the official website for the upcoming Psycho-Pass anime film project has released new visual for each individual film. The new visuals feature the characters that each film focuses on and hints at their plot.

The new Psycho-Pass film trilogy, titled Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System, released a slew of new details today in conjunction with the premiere of the first two films at the Tokyo International Film Festival in Japan. The third film has yet to premiere.

Each film released a new visual featuring characters from them in various action-packed poses. You can check them out, in order from first film to last, below:

The above visual for Case 1: Tsumi to Batsu (Crime and Punishment) showcases Mika Shimotsuki and Nobuchika Ginoza, which the film will focus on. The blood on the jacket as well as the mysterious overlay of the suited character in the background seem ominous.

The above visual for Case 2: First Guardian features Teppei Sugo and Tomonori Masaoka, which the film will focus on. Once again, the overlaid character in the background as well as the machines to the right feel awful foreboding.

The new visual for Case 3: Onshū no Kanata ni (possibly Beyond the Vengeance or In the Realm Beyond Is), which can be seen above, features Shinya Kogami. In a twist, he is between two characters, seemingly torn, with an overlay of what appears to be himself below.

As revealed today, Case 1: Tsumi to Batsu is set to release on, January 25, 2019 while Case 2: First Guardian will release February 15, 2019. Case 3: Onshū no Kanata ni is scheduled to release on March 8, 2019.

For those unfamiliar, Psycho-Pass is an original anime series that was initially produced by Production I.G. in 2012. Directed by Naoyoshi Shiotani and Katsuyuki Motohiro, and written by Gen Urobuchi, the series is set in a dystopian world where public censors scan every citizen. The machines collect data to gauge the likelihood of that person committing a crime. Whenever someone’s rating is flagged, the Public Safety Bureau responds, often in order to take them out, but things get tricky when these so-called latent criminals decide they are done being persecuted ahead of their crimes. The franchise has since spawned a sequel series, film, video games, and even a brand-new series debuting next year.

