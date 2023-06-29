Nimona Directors Call Long-Awaited Film the "Best Project" They've Ever Worked On

It has been years since development on Netflix's Nimona started, but now that the project is a reality, directors Nick Bruno and Troy Quane are saying it's the best project they have ever worked on, and that they're excited to finally see it brought to life. Nimona -- based on the graphic novel by She-Ra and the Princesses of Power producer ND Stevenson -- centers on a shape-shifting teen in a medieval world that also has elements of technology and mysticism in it. Stevenson is on board as writer and producer, helping to shepherd the project at Netflix, and presumably keeping options open in case the streamer decides to make more.

"Yeah, this has been honestly the best project we've ever been a part of," Bruno told ComicBook.com. "We've worked on a lot of animated films, but this one is not just fun, it's not just exciting, it's saying something and saying something important. And for us, the message is really just get to know people. We live in a world that judges people and holds some people down, and there's a lot of misunderstood people out there who could really benefit from just people getting to know them."

"I really think the journey of the movie is the journey of the story. In a weird way, it refused to die," Quande added. "There was people who see the truth in it, see the beauty in it, and just helped us keep picking up and fighting for it. And we're so excited that it's finally here."

You can see the official synopsis for Nimona below.

A Knight is framed for a crime he didn't commit and the only person who can help him prove his innocence is Nimona, a shape-shifting teen who might also be a monster he's sworn to kill. Set in a techno-medieval world unlike anything animation has tackled before, this is a story about the labels we assign to people and the shapeshifter who refuses to be defined by anyone.

Nimona is currently streaming on Netflix.