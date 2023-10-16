Once Upon a Studio: Here's All the Actors Who Turned Up for Disney's 100th Anniversary Celebration

Last night on ABC, Walt Disney Animation Studios revealed Once Upon a Studio, a nine-minute short film that crammed in more than 500 cameo appearances by characters ranging from Oswald the Lucky Rabbit to Asha from Wish. Along the way, most of those stayed pretty quiet, only reacting to the events around them, but there were a fair number of characters who did speak up -- some of which were played by new actors, but over 40 of whom were played by original stars who came back to reprise their roles.

They even brought back some actors -- like Alan Young (Scrooge McDuck) and Robin Williams (Genie), who had passed away...but left some unused audio behind.

Below, you can find the full cast list, which includes folks who returned to reprise their roles, as well as those who had to take on the part from actors who are no longer with us:

Baymax – Scott Adsit

Flower – Stan Alexander

Bowler Hat Guy – Stephen J Anderson

Donald Duck – Tony Anselmo

Sisu – Awkwafina

Nick Wilde – Jason Bateman

Trusty – Bill Baucom

Thumper – Peter Behn // Ian R'Mante

Anna – Kristen Bell

Ariel – Jodi Benson

Beast – Robby Benson

Mr. Toad – Eric Blore

Antonio – Ravi Cabot-Conyers

Pinocchio – Griffin Campbell

Ursula – Pat Carroll

Moana – Auli'i Carvalho

Baloo – Jim Cummings

Winnie the Pooh – Jim Cummings // Sterling Holloway

Asha – Ariana DeBose

Mickey Mouse – Chris Diamantopulos

Peter Pan – Bobby Driscoll // Lee Slobotkin

Jimmy Cricket – Cliff Edwards

Little John – Richard Epcar

Goofy – Bill Farmer

Pluto – Bill Farmer

Flora – Verna Felton

Prince Charming – Keith Ferguson

Hans – Santino Fontana

Olaf – Josh Gad

Judy Hopps – Ginnifer Goodwin

Jim Hawkins – Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Kristoff – Jonathan Groff

Rafiki – Robert Guillaume

Cinderella – Jennifer Hale

Scuttle – Jess Harrell

Cheshire Cat – Sterling Holloway

Kaa – Sterling Holloway

Quasimodo – Tom HUlce

Scar – Jeremy Irons

Dodger – Billy Joel

Maui – Dwayne Johnson

Cogsworth – Bob Joles

Stromboli – Charles Judels

Pocahontas – Judy Kuhn

Timon – Nathan Lane

Flounder – Luke Lowe

Merryweather – Barbara Buddy

Jaq – James MacDonald

Gus – James MacDonald

Elsa – Idinia Menzel

Eeyore – Jim Meskimen

Merlin – Jim Meskimen

Iago – Piotr Michael

Rapunzel – Mandy Moore

Donald Duck – Clarence Nash

Bernard – Bob Newhart

Belle – Paige O'Hara

Flash – Raymond S Persi

Wreck-It-Ralph – John C. Reilly

Mowgli – Phoenix Reisser

Minnie Mouse – Kaitlyn Robrock

Tiana – Anika Noni Rose

Mulan – Lea Salonga

Stitch – Chris Sanders

Vanellope – Sara Silverman

Cuzco – David Spade

Snow White – Natalie Babbitt Taylor

Grumpy – Josh Robert Thompson

Raya – Kelly Marie Tran

Mad Hatter – Alan Tudyk

Rhino – Mark Walton

Aladdin – Scott Weinger

Abu – Frank Welker

Joanna – Frank Welker

Gaston – Richard White

Carl – Harland Williams

Genie – Robin Williams

Haded – James Woods

Robin Hood – Daniel Wolfe

Louis – Michael-Leon Wooley

Scrooge McDuck – Alan Young

The short, written and directed by Dan Abraham and Trent Correy, features a new version of "Feed the Birds" from Mary Poppins -- and in fact, Disney brought back songwriter Richard Sherman to be a part of the re-recorded song, which was reportedly a favorite of Walt Disney's.

"Yeah, there were moments [that made us emotional]," producer Yvett Merino said of the short's creation. "I mean throughout, it was really every once in a while we'd just look at each other in the room. I'm like, 'We're doing this.' And really, I think being in Walt's office and recording with Richard Sherman was probably, I don't know, there's a lot of favorite days, but that was a big one for me."

You can see the full short now on Disney+.