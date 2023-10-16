Once Upon a Studio: Here's All the Actors Who Turned Up for Disney's 100th Anniversary Celebration
Over 40 actors returned to reprise their old Disney roles.
Last night on ABC, Walt Disney Animation Studios revealed Once Upon a Studio, a nine-minute short film that crammed in more than 500 cameo appearances by characters ranging from Oswald the Lucky Rabbit to Asha from Wish. Along the way, most of those stayed pretty quiet, only reacting to the events around them, but there were a fair number of characters who did speak up -- some of which were played by new actors, but over 40 of whom were played by original stars who came back to reprise their roles.
They even brought back some actors -- like Alan Young (Scrooge McDuck) and Robin Williams (Genie), who had passed away...but left some unused audio behind.
Below, you can find the full cast list, which includes folks who returned to reprise their roles, as well as those who had to take on the part from actors who are no longer with us:
Baymax – Scott Adsit
Flower – Stan Alexander
Bowler Hat Guy – Stephen J Anderson
Donald Duck – Tony Anselmo
Sisu – Awkwafina
Nick Wilde – Jason Bateman
Trusty – Bill Baucom
Thumper – Peter Behn // Ian R'Mante
Anna – Kristen Bell
Ariel – Jodi Benson
Beast – Robby Benson
Mr. Toad – Eric Blore
Antonio – Ravi Cabot-Conyers
Pinocchio – Griffin Campbell
Ursula – Pat Carroll
Moana – Auli'i Carvalho
Baloo – Jim Cummings
Winnie the Pooh – Jim Cummings // Sterling Holloway
Asha – Ariana DeBose
Mickey Mouse – Chris Diamantopulos
Peter Pan – Bobby Driscoll // Lee Slobotkin
Jimmy Cricket – Cliff Edwards
Little John – Richard Epcar
Goofy – Bill Farmer
Pluto – Bill Farmer
Flora – Verna Felton
Prince Charming – Keith Ferguson
Hans – Santino Fontana
Olaf – Josh Gad
Judy Hopps – Ginnifer Goodwin
Jim Hawkins – Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Kristoff – Jonathan Groff
Rafiki – Robert Guillaume
Cinderella – Jennifer Hale
Scuttle – Jess Harrell
Cheshire Cat – Sterling Holloway
Kaa – Sterling Holloway
Quasimodo – Tom HUlce
Scar – Jeremy Irons
Dodger – Billy Joel
Maui – Dwayne Johnson
Cogsworth – Bob Joles
Stromboli – Charles Judels
Pocahontas – Judy Kuhn
Timon – Nathan Lane
Flounder – Luke Lowe
Merryweather – Barbara Buddy
Jaq – James MacDonald
Gus – James MacDonald
Elsa – Idinia Menzel
Eeyore – Jim Meskimen
Merlin – Jim Meskimen
Iago – Piotr Michael
Rapunzel – Mandy Moore
Donald Duck – Clarence Nash
Bernard – Bob Newhart
Belle – Paige O'Hara
Flash – Raymond S Persi
Wreck-It-Ralph – John C. Reilly
Mowgli – Phoenix Reisser
Minnie Mouse – Kaitlyn Robrock
Tiana – Anika Noni Rose
Mulan – Lea Salonga
Stitch – Chris Sanders
Vanellope – Sara Silverman
Cuzco – David Spade
Snow White – Natalie Babbitt Taylor
Grumpy – Josh Robert Thompson
Raya – Kelly Marie Tran
Mad Hatter – Alan Tudyk
Rhino – Mark Walton
Aladdin – Scott Weinger
Abu – Frank Welker
Joanna – Frank Welker
Gaston – Richard White
Carl – Harland Williams
Genie – Robin Williams
Haded – James Woods
Robin Hood – Daniel Wolfe
Louis – Michael-Leon Wooley
Scrooge McDuck – Alan Young
The short, written and directed by Dan Abraham and Trent Correy, features a new version of "Feed the Birds" from Mary Poppins -- and in fact, Disney brought back songwriter Richard Sherman to be a part of the re-recorded song, which was reportedly a favorite of Walt Disney's.
"Yeah, there were moments [that made us emotional]," producer Yvett Merino said of the short's creation. "I mean throughout, it was really every once in a while we'd just look at each other in the room. I'm like, 'We're doing this.' And really, I think being in Walt's office and recording with Richard Sherman was probably, I don't know, there's a lot of favorite days, but that was a big one for me."
You can see the full short now on Disney+.