Once Upon a Studio Directors Remember Disney Legend Burny Mattinson

Walt Disney Animation Studios is turning 100, and they're celebrating with Once Upon s Studio, a new short film that is debuting tonight on ABC during a special celebration. The film sees the return of 543 characters from more than 85 Disney feature-length and short films, but animated favorites aren't the only ones you can spot onscreen. Once Upon a Studio also features a cameo from Disney Legend, Burnett "Burny" Mattinson, an animator, director, producer, and story artist who worked for the company from 1953 until he passed away in 2023. Mattinson's 70 years at Disney made him the longest-serving employee in the company's history. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with the short film's directors, Dan Abraham and Trent Correy, and they spoke about Mattinson's cameo.

"Right from the get-go, when we started storyboarding this and when we were working on this, and nobody knew it and nobody was asking us to do this, and we thought this might be a colossal waste of time, we drew Burny in the storyboards because he had been at the studio for almost 70 years at that point, the longest Disney employee of all time in the history of Disney," Abraham explained. "And he's just a fantastic guy. His first movie was Lady in the Tramp, and his last movie was Strange World from last year. So he is an icon a legend and a sweetheart of a man."

"And he is got a presence around the studio," Correy added. "When you see him walking down the halls, you're like, 'That guy directed Mickey's Christmas Carol and worked on Sleeping Beauty.' It kind of blows your mind a little bit. And then when you meet him, he lived up to every hype. He's just sweet and nice and generous and a mentor in the studio. He worked right until the very end there."

Richard Sherman Returns To Disney For Once Upon a Studio:

Burny Mattinson wasn't the only Disney Legend involved with the creation of Once Upon a Studio. The short features a new version of "Feed the Birds" from Mary Poppins, which was originally written by songwriters Richard and Robert Sherman. While Robert passed away in 2012, Richard recently celebrated his 95th birthday and recorded a new version of the song for the short. During ComicBook.com's interview with Abraham and Correy, they talked about what it was like working with the iconic songwriter.

"That was an amazing day," Correy shared. "Dan texted me the night before and said, 'Tuck your shirt in, buddy, wear something nice.' Because meeting Richard Sherman, he's a legend. And at 94 years young, he played 'Feed the Birds' for us. And it was a magical day."

"He and his brother Bob were like, they're a soundtrack to my youth," Abraham added. "And I did bring my Winnie the Pooh and Tigger Too record for him to sign. I had to play it cool and be like, 'This is awesome and stuff.' But like, oh my gosh, those guys are so talented. And to get to record him at 94 years old in Walt Disney's office on a Friday afternoon on the same piano that he played for Walt, it was just like a constant, 'Don't cry, don't cry, don't cry.' I'll never forget that day."

