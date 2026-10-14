One of Makoto Shinkai’s Legendary Movies Confirms Live-Action U.S. Debut – Watch Trailer

The live-action movie of Makoto Shinkai’s 5 Centimeters per Second will hit U.S. theatres on October 23rd, 2026. The information was shared via a press release, which also confirmed that the movie got its brand new visual and a trailer ahead of its U.S. release. While the live-action was officially announced in 2024, it hit the Japanese theatres in October last year. After making fans wait for exactly one year, GKIDS is all set to bring this critically acclaimed coming-of-age movie to your nearest theatres. It’s based on an anime movie by Shinkai, which was released in 2007. Shinkai is one of the most legendary directors in the industry, known for his acclaimed films Your Name, Weathering With You, and more.

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5 Centimeters per Second is still one of his most beloved works even after almost two decades. The live-action received countless praises for its visuals, cast, and storytelling even though it featured some changes from the original movie. The grainy visuals to depict the passage of time are especially gorgeous as it contrasts with the current timeline. The official website of GKIDS shares more information on the movie and what to expect from it.

5 Centimeters per Second Is One of Makoto Shinkai’s Most Loved Movies

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Released as an original movie, the story later received manga, novel, and live-action adaptations following its success in 2007. This award-winning movie is split into three segments, each following a period of the protagonist and his relationships with the girls around him. The melancholic story is set in the early 1990s, following two characters who love each other but just aren’t meant to be together. Childhood friends Takaki Tōno and Akari Shinohara are forced to separate due to circumstances, but promise to stay in touch even after they live in different towns.

Although years have passed and the distance between them is greater than ever, they remain stuck in the past, unable to form new memories. Clinging to the hope of seeing each other again, they carry on with their mundane lives, hurting themselves in the process as it becomes painfully clear they will never end up together. This heartbreaking story was brought to life in the best way possible thanks to Yoshiyuki Okuyama directing the project while Ayako Suzuki oversaw the script.

Makoto Shinkai Will Return With a New Movie After More Than Four Years

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Shinkai’s latest movie, Suzume, was released in 2022, and it has been quite a while since then. Following the arrest of Producer Koichiro Ito in 2024, the director also expressed his condolences to the victims. Ito was charged with coercing a 15-year-old girl into obscene acts in exchange for money and violating Japan’s Child Prostitution and Pornography Prohibition Act. The Producer is a renowned figure in the industry since he has been involved in a majority of Shinkai’s works, including Your Name.

Following the producer’s arrest, fans were outraged over his atrocious acts and also expressed concerns over Shinkai’s future projects. However, Shinkai assured fans that the quality of his films won’t be affected even if Ito isn’t involved in any of his works anymore. In March this year, Shinkai shared a major update on his upcoming project, and fans can expect an announcement anytime now.





