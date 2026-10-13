Crunchyroll’s Darkest Action Anime of Fall 2026 Is Finally Here With a Stunning Premiere

As the second weekend of Fall 2026 has largely come to an end, all the major new anime scheduled to arrive on Crunchyroll this fall have premiered, including the season’s darkest action anime. The anime industry has evolved significantly over the years, increasingly embracing darker elements that bring a sense of realism to many series. While shonen anime have gradually incorporated darker themes, their counterpart, seinen, has always built its foundation on them.

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Looking at modern shonen anime such as Jujutsu Kaisen and Gachiakuta, both series embrace qualities typically associated with seinen, unafraid to depict heavy themes while grounding them in personal journeys. However, seinen series have always explored such elements, as seen in well-known titles such as Vinland Saga and Attack on Titan. This fall, the new seinen anime The Vermilion Mask, which has been building anticipation for its release, premiered on Crunchyroll on October 10. Its first episode has already laid the foundation for why it is Fall 2026’s darkest action anime and could emerge as the darkest anime of the year.

Crunchyroll’s Fall 2026 Seinen Anime Nails a Perfect Modern Anime Trope

Image courtesy of 100studio

The Vermilion Mask, adapted into an anime by 100Studio, follows a protagonist named Peru on a peculiar journey across the nation with the specific task of destroying masks that grant incredible power to whoever wears them. Peru’s motivation stems from a traumatic childhood event in which he massacred his master and fellow apprentices after losing control while wearing the Mask of the Warrior, created by his master. Since then, Peru has been determined to destroy the masks. However, that is easier said than done, as many others seek to use the masks created by his master, Gaston, for their own benefit.

The premiere episode depicts this conflict as the king of a region seeks to use the power of the masks to bring everyone under his heel, with the anime unafraid to depict gore to highlight their destructive power. What stands out is Peru’s determination to achieve his goal. Having been on this journey for a long time and already mastered the powers of other masks, he is portrayed as an agile and quick-thinking protagonist. The action is appealing and dynamic, thanks to Peru’s use of multiple masks, including the Spider Mask, which effectively turns him into Spider-Man. The Chameleon Mask and another unique mask that highlights Peru’s emotional depth make the anime even more engaging.

By the end of the premiere, however, the anime delivers an even better conclusion by introducing other characters who appear to have endured similar trauma, placing them in the same situation as the protagonist before ending on an epic and dark cliffhanger. Within just 20 minutes, The Vermilion Mask delivers an impressive premiere, establishing itself as one of Crunchyroll’s darkest anime of Fall 2026. If the series maintains this momentum, it would not be an understatement to call it the darkest action anime of the year.