Your Name Director Shares Major Update on Upcoming Film

Makoto Shinkai is one of the most renowned names in the anime industry known for directing several acclaimed films such as Your Name, Voices of a Distant Star, and more. He is also the founder CoMix Wave Films, a studio dedicated for visually-appealing animation and focusing mostly on romantic stories. In 2004, he released his debut feature film, The Place Promised in Our Early Days, which earned him critical acclaim and recognition. However, it wasn’t until his groundbreaking film Your Name was released in 2016 that earned him global recognition and the director etched his name in history as one of the best filmakers in the country.

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Even after a decade since the release of Your Name, the film is known as one of th best of all time and almost every anime enthusiast has watched it. Fans are always looking forward to more projects by the legendary director, and he confirmed an exciting update for fans.

Makoto Shinkai Promises a Major Announcement Soon

Image Courtesy of CoMix Wave Films

Shinkai is often active on X, often sharing new updates about himself. When a fan asked about his well-being and the status of his next project, the director replied, “The entire staff is working hard every day on my new film. I’m confident it’s going to be a great film, so please hang in there just a little longer until the announcement!”

On December 31st, 2024, the director wished fans a Happy New Year and teased a new project. He shared on X, “Happy New Year! 2024 was, for me, a year spent on a new film. Building a brand-new world from scratch with my colleagues—one that no one has seen yet—brings such strong joy. I’ll do my best to share some kind of update with you all this year. May 2025 be a peaceful year for everyone.”

While he didn’t guarantee he will share an update in 2025, he implied he will do his best. 2026 is halfway over and fans have been waiting patiently to see first glimpse of his new project. Shinkai still hasn’t clarified an announcement date, but the latest post is a promising update after a year and a half since he clarified fans will only have a wait a little longer. The director is also very much satisfied with the progress of the project, so it’s all but certain it will be another iconic film by film.

Makoto Shinkai Will Release a New Film After More Than Four Years

Image Courtesy of CoMix Wave Films

Shinkai’s laest film, Suzume, was released in 2022 and it has been quite a while since then. Following the arrest of Producer Koichiro Ito in 2024, the director also expressed his condolences to the victims. Ito was charged with coercing a 15-year-old girl for obscene acts in exchange of money and violated Japan’s Child Prostitution and Pornography Prohibition Act. The Producer is a renowned name in the industry since he has been involved in a majority of Shinkai’s worksm including Your Name.

Following his arrest, fans were outraged over his atrocious acts and also expressed concerns over Shinkai’s future projects. However, the director assured fans that the quality of his films won’t be affected even if Ito isn’t involved in any of his works anymore.

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