One of The Scariest Video Games of All Time is Getting a Manga

In the anime world, there has been a desire to see some serious scares added to the medium. While Junji Ito’s creepy campfire stories are well covered by the anime world, there has been a lack of horror in anime across the board. In a surprise twist, one of the scariest video games to release in recent years is preparing to receive a manga adaptation, meaning that the possibility of an anime series arriving has become that much stronger. With video games such as Cyberpunk 2077, Persona, League of Legends, Castlevania, and Pokemon being prime examples, one of Konami’s biggest franchises has announced that it is translating its story into manga.

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Silent Hill f took the video game world by storm last year, introducing a very different take on the town that has stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Resident Evil over the decades. Taking place in Japan, the digital entry follows a young girl dealing with terrifying creatures roaming her village as she attempts to survive and discover what has happened to her home. Taking to its official social media account, here’s how Silent Hill announced the upcoming adaptation, “Today, Silent Hill f has reached its half-year anniversary since release. To mark the half-anniversary, a comic adaptation of Silent Hill f has been confirmed. It is scheduled to be serialized on Young Ace UP. A brand-new ending penned by Ryukishi07 will be illustrated by Gokin Ame. Please stay tuned for further updates.”

Silent Hill’s Continued Popularity

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Silent Hill f was quite a different beast from many of the games that preceded it, as nearly all of the Konami franchise took place in North America. First released on the PlayStation in 1999, the series focuses on a supernatural setting that was twisted by cults and creatures that spawned from the psyche of its protagonists. Releasing several different games over the years, the Konami franchise has spawned three live-action films and is planning to release far more video games in the future. Receiving an eventual anime adaptation would make sense as Silent Hill continues to spread out its tendrils around the world.

To give you some more details about the upcoming manga adaptation, Konami hasn’t hinted at when the new series will arrive, though its creators have a history in the medium. Ryukishi07 might be best known for writing the likes of Higurashi When They Cry, Okami Kakushi, and Higanbana no Saku Yoru ni. The writer was also responsible for creating Silent Hill f’s story, so he definitely knows his stuff about the Konami game. Gokin Ame might not be as well-known in the manga industry, but you can check out the art above from the artist who proves they know their way around the world of Silent Hill. Fingers crossed that this new manga will open the door for the video game franchise to enter the anime world proper.

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