Silent Hill Fans Get Surprising News About Silent Hill 1 Remake

Fans of the original Silent Hill game on the PlayStation got some surprising news about its remake. The first Silent Hill was an absolute game-changer, elevating the survival horror genre with an incredibly well-written story, chilling details, and beautifully rendered real-time 3D environments. There’s a reason the franchise continues to this day, and fans have been hoping for a remake for years. That said, many would argue that the OG still holds up on its own terror vibes alone. News of a remake broke in June 2025, but little information followed … until now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On November 26, 2025, Masgamers posted on Instagram, revealing that Konami would debut the remake trailer at the 2025 Game Awards. The news comes from a so-called “Japanese insider,” possibly connected to someone working at Konami. This is big news for fans of the classic survival horror who’ve wanted to see a modern update for some time. The game was originally released in 1999, so it’s been decades since players have explored the game’s fear-inducing environment. The remake is being handled by Bloober Team, which previously remade Silent Hill 2.

The Silent Hill Remake’s Trailer Will Premiere at the 2025 Game Awards

Image courtesy of Konami

While remakes are all the rage these days, not every classic title can receive a modern upgrade. These things take considerable time and money, so it’s a big deal whenever any company takes the reins on producing an entirely new version of a pre-existing game. It’s not as if they can open the old files and hit a magical upscale button either. A remake, like Bloober Team’s Silent Hill 2 remake, is effectively an entirely new game that’s based on the original, so it requires all new graphics, sound, art direction, control mapping, and more.

When Bloober Team announced the game in June 2025, it revealed that work had been ongoing for three years. On top of that, the remake isn’t expected to arrive until sometime in 2027, so a good five years of development are going into the updated classic. That’s good that the devs are so devoted to bringing the ‘99 PS1 title to modern systems. It’s an important game, not just in the Silent Hill franchise, but in the horror genre as well. It established many of the norms found in games released in the genre for the past 25+ years, so anticipation is high that it will once more be phenomenal.

Bloober Team’s Silent Hill 2 remake isn’t 100% faithful to the original game, as it lacks the “Born From A Wish” scenario. Despite this, the remake has the same aesthetic as the original, making for an excellent modern upgrade. There’s plenty of room for modern enhancements and tweaks to the first title as well. The devs may tweak some narrative elements and make story improvements as they update and modernize every aspect of Silent Hill. Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait until 2027 to know for sure, but at least we should have eyes on the trailer soon.

Are you excited to see the first trailer for the Silent Hill remake? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!