New Silent Hill Rumor Report Has Great News for Fans of the Original PS1 Game

A new Silent Hill Remake report has great news for fans of the original PS1 game. It has been 27 calendar years since the release of the original Silent Hill on PS1 in 1999. While Silent Hill 2 is famously the most championed game in the series — hence why it got its remake first — the first game is arguably more of a landmark release, because it was a defining release for the survival-horror genre, bringing horror games back to psychological horror and away from the trend at the time, B-movie horror. Basically, Silent Hill walked so Silent Hill 2 could run. And it’s time for the first game to get its remake treatment.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In June of 2025, Konami announced it was working with Bloober Team — the developer behind Silent Hill 2 Remake — for a remake of the first game. At the time, salient details were scarce, and this has not changed. We do have one new tidbit, though, and it is great news for fans of the original, assuming it is true.

New Silent Hill Remake Rumor

According to a new rumor making the rounds, Akira Yamaoka — the original composer of Silent Hill, and almost every Silent Hill game since — is returning to work on the new remake. This may seem like a given, considering he worked on Silent Hill 2 Remake, as well as the recent Silent Hill f. However, there are reports that he is not working on the 2026 Silent Hill game, Silent Hill: Townfall. This has yet to be confirmed, but the lack of clarity suggests the composer is not involved. Whatever the case, it left some fans wondering if he would work on Silent Hill Remake. We don’t have official confirmation that he is, but we do have a new rumor claiming he is. Of course, take this rumor with a grain of salt for now.

If Silent Hill Remake doesn’t have Akira Yamaoka at composer, the game is going to suffer. Not only is Yamaoka a talented composer, but authenticity is important to fans when it comes to remakes. If there are headlines that the original composer is — unexpectedly — not working on the remake, that is not going to sit well with fans.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on this new rumor or the speculation it has created. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.