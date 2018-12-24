‘One Piece’ Releases Special 20th Anniversary Sizzle Reel

One Piece will be celebrating the 20th Anniversary of its anime next year, and the festivities have already begun in a major way. Along with releasing a big new movie next year, Toei Animation looked back on the series in a cool way.

Dropping a sizzle reel highlighting 20 years of arcs, this new anniversary video (which you can see above) will make you fll in love with the series all over again.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Beginning with the first adventure of the series and taking it all the way to the current Whole Cake Island arc of the series, the highlight reel focuses on some of the series’ biggest moments like the death of the Going Merry, saving Robin during the Enies Lobby arc, Luffy breaking out of Impel Down, Ace’s death during the Marineford arc, Luffy reuniting with Sabo in Dressrosa and much, much more.

With a quick glance at the anime’s version of the Wano arc toward the end of the video, fans get a look at the future of the series as well as there is no sign of stopping, nor is there going to be an end to emotional moments like these. The video packs a wallop as fans of the series quickly relive all this major events in quick succession.

One Piece will also be celebrating the anniversary with the release of a new film, One Piece: Stampede. Scheduled for a release August 9, 2019 in Japan, the official Twitter account for the film teased a bigger meaning for the film’s title, “One Piece: Stampede is the title! Stampede is a wording meaning rushing or running away. As a film made to honor the anime’s 20th anniversary, it will heat up the Summer of 2019. What is meant by the straw hat dancing in the sky!? And the huge monster made of rubble behind! Please wait for more news!”

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.