‘One Piece’ Preview Reveals Gear Fourth Luffy’s Return

One Piece fans had been wondering how the Straw Hats were going to make their escape from Whole Cake Island after the assassination attempt on Big Mom failed and the whole might of the Charlotte Family was getting ready to come down on them.

While the latest episode featured the beginning of the madness, it seems things will kick up another gear as Luffy’s Gear Fourth form returns to the anime series in order to trade blows with Big Mom.

In the preview, Big Mom is continuing her rampage as the Germa 66 and the Straw Hats begin their counterattack. Fans saw at the end of the latest episode that Judge volunteered the Vinsmoke Family to help Bege escape with the others, but this seems to go awry as Luffy jumps into the fold.

Although Gear Fourth has a ton of power, Big Mom’s power is nothing to scoff at either. Despite Luffy’s best efforts in the preview, Big Mom is successfully able to fend off eac of Luffy’s attacks. With a blend of her Prometheus flames, and Haki infused punches, she easily fends off a form that once helped take down Doflamingo. It just goes to show just how next level of a foe the Yonkou truly is.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue. One Piece‘s anime series is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.