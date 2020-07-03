One Piece: Ace's Story Shares Special Trailer

✖

Portgas D. Ace remains one of One Piece's most popular characters, and now fans can check out a brand new story featuring the fan favorite with the spin off novel, One Piece: Ace's Story. Written by Shou Hinata and Tatsuya Hamazaki while featuring special cover illustrations from original series creator Eiichiro Oda, this spin-off novel features Ace's unseen adventures during the East Blue saga of the original series. Thankfully, fans in North America can now check it out for themselves thanks to Viz Media licensing them for an official English language release.

This novel has been such a hit in Japan that the series will soon be receiving an official manga adaptation from Dr. Stone illustrator Boichi in the future, and now you can get a peek into why. Viz Media has celebrated the novel's release with a special trailer highlighting some of the emotion and Ace moments coming in the new novel. You can check out the trailer below!

Set sail for adventure in One Piece: Ace’s Story! See the formation of Portgaz D. Ace's Spade Pirate Crew in this 🔥 HOT 🔥 new novel! pic.twitter.com/YdKcxTDeVY — VIZ (@VIZMedia) July 3, 2020

Viz Media officially describes the One Piece: Ace's Story spin-off novel as such, "Washed up on the shores of a deserted island at the edge of the East Blue Sea, two men from different backgrounds unite in their shared thirst for adventure. One of them, Portgaz D. Ace, will follow in his infamous father’s footsteps as the fearless captain of a pirate crew. The other, Masked Deuce, becomes the reluctant first member of Ace’s Spade Pirates. Survival is not enough for these seafaring buccaneers, as together they seek treasure, excitement, and a route to the New World."

Volume 2 of the series has yet to be confirmed for an official release as of this writing, but fans should stay tuned to see what's next to come from this big spin-off! Will you be checking out this One Piece spin-off exploring more of Ace's story? How did you feel when seeing Ace's final moments in the series for the first time?

