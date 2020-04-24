Dr. Stone Artist to Illustrate New One Piece Ace Spin-Off Manga

✖

One Piece celebrated its 20th Anniversary of the anime franchise last year with a number of cool projects. One of which had Dr. Stone and Sun-Ken Rock illustrator Boichi remake the Zoro vs. Hawkeye Mihawk chapter from the East Blue saga in his art style. It was a particularly cool and unique take on Eiichiro Oda's series, and soon fans will get to see Boichi's spin on the franchise once more. The latest issue of One Piece Magazine (as reported by Anime News Network) announced that the Ace spin-off novels will be getting their own manga adaptation from Boichi.

Launching this Summer, this new manga will be adapting the One Piece: Ace's Story side novels that flesh out Ace's journey through the series. There are currently no details as to how long this manga adaptation will last, or how many pages each chapter release will be, but Boichi has been confirmed as illustrator adapting Sho Hinata's novel of the same name.

Viz Media has actually licensed the spin-off novel for an English language release, and is gearing up to launch the first volume next month. They describe One Piece: Ace's Story as such, "Get the backstory on Luffy's brother Ace in this first of two prose stories that continue the high seas adventure ONE PIECE! This volume contains the origin story of Luffy's adopted brother Ace, and tells of his thrilling quest for the legendary One Piece treasure."

Dr. Stone has been one of the most popular Weekly Shonen Jump series, and grew even more so with the first season of the anime series. As fans continue to wait for more news on Season 2 of the anime, you can currently check out more of the series not only through weekly chapter releases but through its spin off, Dr. Stone Reboot: Byakuya.

Boichi has been rather busy for the series as the illustrator recently took the reigns on a Dr. Stone miniseries focusing on Senku's father years before the main series kicked its Stone World into action. Now we'll see what the artist does with Ace! Are you excited to see Boichi take on more of the One Piece world? Are you excited to finally experience a new Ace adventure after all this time? How did you feel when Ace's fate was first revealed in the series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

via Anime News Network

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.