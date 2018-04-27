This ‘One Piece’ Lamborghini May Be The Actual One Piece

There are a lot of questions that One Piece still needs to answer. The manga may be 900 chapters in, but fans are nowhere near close to learning more about Gol D. Roger and his mysterious treasure. The fabled One Piece could be a rock for all readers know, but one fan out there knows what their One Piece looks like.

You know, since someone went and got an actual Lamborghini detailed for the anime.

As you can see below, there is one wealthy fan who decided the best way to ride around would be in a One Piece lambo. The ride can be seen parked as its side shows off its painted anime logo. The Straw Hat’s jolly roger is easy to spot underneath the car’s slick windows, and its white body paint is stenciled with grey cross-and-bones to boot.

As for its hood, the custom paint job changes to show off the Straw Hat crew. It is hard to see, but the black-and-white lineup appears to include Monkey D. Luffy and Brook amongst others.

Of course, fans cannot imagine a car being the actual One Piece, but this super-fan must have spent a lot of their own treasure on their car. It goes without saying that Lamborghinis are expensive as models can start in the $200,000 USD, and that isn’t even including how much this paint job cost. Clearly, the person manning this has the kind of wealth World Nobles enjoy, but they’re heart is probably more aligned with Sabo. After all, it does take a special kind of noble to like the captain of the Straw Hats.

