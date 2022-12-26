One Piece Casts Trans VA For Kiku's Dub Debut

One Piece has done it once again. The anime's English dub is one of the best there is, and that is quite the feat given how many characters the anime carries. With the arrival of the Wano saga, fans knew more stars would join the dub, and another VA is about to make their debut. So if anyone was worried about Kaku's dub, you can rest easy. Kayleigh McKee will oversee the role, and the rising actress is as excited to play Kiku as fans are to watch her take.

Over on Twitter, McKee shared the casting update with One Piece fans. This marks the first time there fans learned about the Wano dub's cast addition, and McKee's casting was met with earned applause.

Looks like its time~

You can hear me as the voice of Kiku in the English Dub of #ONEPIECE!



This has been the most unique and uplifting experience, with lots of love, care, exploration, and expert direction from @MikeMcFarlandVA, @Bowling4anime, & @EmilyJFajardo. Ever Grateful!💛 pic.twitter.com/V7jJwsOZZX — Kayleigh McKee//BLM. 🏳️‍⚧️ Safety. (@GhaspeyVO) December 23, 2022

"Looks like it's time. You can hear me as the voice of Kiku in the English Dub of One Piece," McKee shared on Twitter. "This is my 1st time voicing a trans woman- and to portray one so strong, confident in herself, and loved by the people around her is an immense gift. The directors have been so kind, and really believed in what I could bring to her while understanding the challenges it entails."

McKee's casting as Kiku could not be more perfect, and the addition of having a transgender performer overseeing the character is sublime. Representation matters more so than ever before, and anime casts are slowly yet surely beginning to reflect that truth. As for McKee, their talent is obvious, and the anime industry has embraced their voice in several major projects. So if you don't know McKee by name, you most definitely know their voice.

Most recently, the actress made a splash by voicing Yuta in the English dub of Jujutsu Kaisen 0. McKee has also earned praise for their work on Beastars and Lycoris Recoil as of late. And if that were not enough, they have starred in other major IPs like Moriarty the Patriot, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Sword Art Online, and The New Prince of Tennis.

