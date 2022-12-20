One Piece Creator Teases the Series' Next Year in New Letter

One Piece has been around for more than 20 years, and in that time, the IP has become one of Japan's biggest. Creator Eiichiro Oda is still working through the tale, and at last, the manga did begin its final act some months ago. Now, the team is gearing up for what 2023 will bring the Straw Hats, and Oda has inked a letter to fans ahead of the turnover.

The new note was shared with fans at Jump Festa, and it is a lengthy update to read. After all, Oda uses it to address everything from the manga's new year surprises to its live-action adaptation. So if you want to check out the note, you can read it in full below courtesy of fan-translator newworldartur.

The Future of One Piece

"This year the Wano Country saga finally ended, and while the manga's been plenty busy, Film Red also became a massive box office hit. It's been one mind-blowing year. All of the One Piece staff members were cheering," he wrote.

"This long story has already been going on for over 25 years, and recently, I've noticed that more and more younger readers are getting into it which makes me happy. I know I've been saying Final Saga this and Final Saga that, but it's not going to end as quickly as I'm making it sound. I'd recommend not stressing over it and just reading comfortably."

"Near year, that game that's been six years in development, One Piece Odyssey, will finally release! The One Piece Hollywood live-action [series] is making progress. For now, we have the base footage of season one. So much went on behind the scenes, but if I'm being honest, the most worried person in the world that this will turn out good is me. But it actually looks amazing. And finally, for the future of the One Piece manga, no way! That person and that person are going to fight? That's the type of story you can expect! If I were to give it a title, I'd call it a 'Free for All Battle Royale'. I hope no one dies!"

As you can see, Oda had plenty to share with fans, and it sounds like he's got a lot on his plate. From Netflix's adaptation to a new video game and a life-or-death battle, things are heating up for the Straw Hats. But for now, we can all rest easy knowing 2023 will be good to the anime!

What do you want to see from One Piece in the next year? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.