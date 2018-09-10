‘One Piece’ Isn’t Giving Trafalgar. D Law Any Breaks

You might think being best buds with an anime hero is all fun, but that isn’t the case for one Straw Hat ally. Monkey D. Luffy is a loyal comrade to have on fight by your side, but Trafalgar D. Law knows that aid comes at a rather surprising price.

Simply put, Luffy just won’t give Law a break, and the Heart Pirates captain knows that very well.

Not long ago, One Piece went live with its new chapter, and it had plenty of updates to give. Not only did Luffy and Roronoa Zoro kick up a fight in Bakura Town, but they came face-to-face with Holdem. The faux Devil Fruit user ended the chapter ready to fight Luffy as the Straw Hat was determined to bring home O-Tama, and Law was left panicking over the turn of events.

As chapter 916 came to a close, fans watched as Law was informed of the mess Luffy had created in Bakura, one of Wano’s highly guarded cities.

“Captain, Hawkins just arrived at the entrance, and there’s a fire ranging through the town,” Law was told, and his only reaction was to grit his teeth.

The Heart pirate then sped up to reach Bakura in an effort to minimize the damage Luffy will inevitably cause, and Law knows his long-con inside of Wano is about to come to an end. Even though Law managed to integrate into Wano, all that hard work will be torn apart once Luffy outs their outside presence, forcing things in Wano to heat up far faster than expected.

