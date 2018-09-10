This ‘One Piece’ Artwork Definitely Befits A Pirate King

One Piece has been around for years, and its long life has spawned some seriously loyal fans. Eiichiro Oda may be the artist responsible for Monkey D. Luffy, but he has inspired countless artists to try their own hand at the Straw Hat. So, if a recent video has anything to show, Ah Leung may just be the King of the Fan-Artists for One Piece.

Just, check out his drawing of Luffy and its breakdown video. You’ll see why fans are losing it over Leung’s art then.

Taking to Instagram, the popular artist tackled One Piece in a post, and the sketch is hard to believe. The black-and-white drawing of Luffy shows the beloved hero looking out with his head tilted just so. However, when you get in close, you will see the sketch isn’t as simple as it looks.

No, the sketch is comprised for dozens of other One Piece drawings, and fans are loving the eye-spy game this fan-art provides.

As you can see above, Leung posted a video of his Luffy artwork, and it breaks down what you need to know. The video begins with a far-off shot, showcasing Luffy as he was before One Piece dove into a timeskip. Leung begins to zoom in from there, revealing the dozens of drawings he did to make the larger image of Luffy. Fans can see his Straw Hat contains iconic moments of Luffy meeting Shanks as well as haracters like Usopp. The massive building at Arlong Park is also shown, and Leung goes on to show more. As it turns out, other characters like Zoro and Nami can be seen in the piece, and One Piece are loving this throwback take to the anime’s early days.

