‘One Piece’ Introduces A New Devil Fruit Power

There is no shortage of powers in the world of One Piece. Not only can Haki give characters special power boosts, but those who are lucky enough to eat a Devil Fruit are gifted supernatural powers as well. Fans are familiar with Monkey D. Luffy’s rubbery skill set, but a brand-new power was just introduced in the anime.

And, as you can see above, the Netsu Netsu no Mi gives its user from sizzling powers.

Recently, One Piece aired its latest episode, and it let fans meet another major member of the Charlotte Family. After Katakuri was introduced a few episodes ago, Oven just made his way into the anime. The huge pirate was seen heading towards Big Mom’s Chateau ahead of Pudding and Sanji’s wedding, but he didn’t let a little thing like security slow him down.

In the clip above, fans can see Oven approaching Big Mom’s base as he feet steam over the watery ground beneath him. As he approaches the chateau, the guards can be heard calling for its doors to open, but Oven tells them not to worry. The pirate simply uses his Devil Fruit power to walk through the door as it melts around him.

Manga fans will not be taken aback by Oven’s powers, but those who only keep up with the anime may have questions. Like many of Big Mom’s other children, Oven has the power of a Devil Fruit on his side. The character ate the Netsu Netsu no Mi, or the Heat-Heat Fruit. The item gave Oven the ability to emanate heat from his body like a furnace, and the heat can be notched up a very high degree.

In battle, Oven’s powers can be used both defensively and offensively. If the pirate ratchets up his body heat, he can keep others at a distance since he will be too hot to handle. Oven can use the heat while attacking as well should he channel his body heat. A simple punch can leave grisly burns if Oven desires, and he can add heat to his weapons for mid-range attacks.

