‘One Piece’ Reveals New Key Visual For ‘Whole Cake Island’

If you have lost track of One Piece's anime, you should know it is busy these days. The show is in the midst of an on-going arc featuring Big Mom, and the 'Whole Cake Island' story has only just started. So, it isn't surprising to see the anime reveal a new visual for the saga.

This week, a brand-new issue of Weekly Shonen Jump will hit Japan. The magazine has had some of its spreads shared online, and one of them shows off One Piece's latest anime poster.

As you can see below, the visual is a crowded one. Can you count all of its characters?

One Piece unveils new Whole Cake Island Key Visual as well as character designs and voices for:

Oven CV: Masafumi Kimura

Daifuku CV: Shunsuke Sakuya

Streusen CV: Haruhiko Jyou Also a new song named by Oda called "Non Sugar Life" will be in the episode airing March 4th + new PV pic.twitter.com/TLWHtnidwf — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) February 23, 2018

According to translators, the advert shares new information about One Piece's upcoming episodes. The anime confirmed its voice actors for Oven, Steusen, and Daifukua. Masafumi Kimura, Shunsuke Sakuya, and Haruhiko Jyou will oversee the characters respectively. Weekly Shonen Jump also highlighted the baddies with character designs of their own.

The advert didn't just focus on the anime's characters. Translators revealed a new song titled by creator Eiichiro Oda will be added to One Piece soon. The track, which is called "Non Sugar Life," will debut on March 4 with its own promotional video.

Eiichiro Oda's One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

A live-action One Piece series is also being developed in the US, and it shared some new updates recently. It revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats' adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue.

