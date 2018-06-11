‘One Piece’ Reveals One Heartbreaking Sanji Moment

One Piece just made good on its promise to make everyone cry. This weekend, the anime went live with one emotional episode, and fans of Sanji were left teary after the chef finally gave his old man a piece of his mind.

That is, if you even think of Judge Vinsmoke as the hero’s father. As Sanji just revealed, he doesn’t see it that way any more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you are caught up with One Piece, then you know the anime shared its most recent episode with the world. The update saw Bege give the Straw Hats and Vinsmoke clan a reprieve from Big Mom, but the break was anything but peaceful. When Sanji learned he was cooped up with his blood relatives, the chef decided it was time to make one thing clear to Judge.

“13 years ago, Vinsmoke Sanji who escaped from Germa died once at sea and that’s what you wished for. So admit this,” Sanji said, pulling Judge down to his knees before him.

“You’re not my father, Judge! Don’t ever show yourself in front of us again!”

With his crew behind him, Sanji held his ground as he defied Judge while Reiju watched her little brother fondly. The elder Vinsmoke pulled himself up moments later and told Sanji he’d leave the Straw Hats and East Blue alone moving forward. After trying to coerce Sanji into marrying Pudding, it seems Judge has pushed his youngest to the brink, and Sanji is all too happy to ditch the Vinsmoke name for good. After all, the hero says he didn’t want it in the first place.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Are you happy to see Sanji stand up to Judge after all this time? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!