One Piece Cliffhanger Teases Yamato vs. Ace

One Piece teased the fight between Ace and Kaido’s son Yamato with the cliffhanger from the newest episode of the series! The anime is finally making it through the raid on Onigashima, and the latest string of episodes have seen Luffy make his way through the Skull Dome in an attempt to get to Kaido. Ever since he made his presence known, it’s been a pretty tough road as Luffy finds himself constantly fighting against the Beasts Pirates forces. That was until he was suddently saved and introduced to Kaido’s own son, Kaido, with the previous episode.

The previous episode had teased that Yamato had actually been actively looking for Luffy ever since he found out the Straw Hat had made his way to Wano, and the newest episode reveals that Luffy is by no means interested in hearing him out, however. But as they start fighting and Luffy tries to break away Yamato’s son, Luffy ends up reminding Yamato of someone he had fought in the past. A very familiar and fiery someone as the episode comes to an end teased a deeper history between Yamato and Ace than was initially expected.

Episode 991 of the series comes to an end just as Luffy is throwing out attacks against Yamato, and when Luffy uses his Red Hawk, the resulting flames remind Yamato of a fight he once had with Ace. The brief flashback then reveals an Ace who is out to take Kaido’s head, and unfortunately that’s all fans get into this look about the past for now. But this is also another interesting look into Ace’s past on Wano considering the last mention of him was from O-Tama earlier in the arc before Luffy had given her the unfortunate news that Ace had actually died.

This makes two characters in the arc who not only have met Ace in the past, but have reflected on that past because Luffy had reminded them of Ace as well. It goes to show just how much the events of the Wano arc have truly been in the works, and it’ll be interesting to see whether or not any more connections to Ace pop up as the anime continues. But what do you think of this look into Yamato and Ace’s past? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!