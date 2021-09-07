One Piece Debuts New Wano Episode Titles

✖

One Piece's Wano Arc has introduced some of the biggest characters and battles in the Shonen franchise created by Eiichiro Oda to date, and with the War between the Straw Hat Pirates and Kaido's Beast Pirates taking place in both the anime and the manga, the television series has dropped several episode titles for the heart-pounding arc. With the series recently introducing Yamato to the anime series for the first time in its latest episodes, it seems as if the offspring of Kaido will be taking center stage if these upcoming titles are any indication.

Yamato hasn't appeared much in the One Piece series overall, even in the manga, having had his biggest battles during the War For Wano Arc, with many believing that the warrior seeking to uphold the dreams of Kozuki Oden is a sure-fire bet to be added to the ranks of the Straw Hat Pirates. With Kaido's offspring recently appearing for the first time, voice actor and all, in the short series dubbed "We Are One," fans who are strictly watching the anime have some big battles ahead not just for Yamato, but also for the other members of the Straw Hats at they attempt to free the isolated nation known as Wano.

One Piece Episodes 992 through 994 have had their episode titles released online, pointing to the idea that Yamato is set to play a major role in the War Arc as the anime series rushes toward its one-thousandth episode as the Straw Hats battle against the Beast Pirates:

Episode 992: Yamato's Desire To Become Oden

Episode 993: Explosion!? The Lock That Binds Yamato's Freedom!

Episode 994: Battle of the Akazaya, Kikunojo VS Kanjuro

Eiichiro Oda hasn't been shy about the fact that Luffy and his crew are in their "End game", with the series set to come to a close within the next five years and the War For Wano certainly seeming as if it is a story big enough to close out the legendary Shonen franchise. With the manga seeing Luffy once again seeking to defeat Kaido in a one-on-one fight, the captain of the Straw Hats is going to have to leave everything on the table to defeat the demonic dragon pirate.

Are you hyped for Yamato to play a bigger role in One Piece? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.

