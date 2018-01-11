‘One Piece’ Spoilers Reveal A New Big Mom Ally

When you think of big families, Big Mom’s brood should come to mind immediately. One Piece confirmed the fearsome Yonko has more 80 kids, and if new spoilers are true, then fans are about to meet another one of Big Mom’s daughters.

So, obviously, potential spoilers below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Reddit, anime fans gathered together to gossip about spoilers attached to One Piece‘s next chapter. This week, Weekly Shonen Jump will publish the manga’s 891st chapter, and reported spoilers for the issue hint at the introduction of a new Charlotte daughter.

According to the summary, One Piece‘s next chapter will see Luffy and Katakuri continue their fight in the Mirror World. However, their fight will not go on unnoticed. The spoilers say Big Mom’s 33rd daughter Charlotte Furenpe will make her debut. The 15-year-old is described as the head of Katakuri’s fan club, and Furenpe wants to rule over all her sisters.

When the girl sees Luffy fighting Katakuri, she gets angry at the Straw Hat for bothering her brother. She tells her subordinates to attack Luffy, but they will not listen to her. The girl then says she doesn’t want to see Katakuri struggle in battle because she will be disappointed by his flaws.

So far, Furenpe has not be introduced by name in One Piece, but fans may have seen the teenager already. The manga has introduced 17 of Big Mom’s daughters in person and there are 39 total. Each of the girls are members of the Yonko’s feared Big Mom pirates, but there is no word on whether Furenpe will have powers like Galatte or Pudding.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide. Want to keep up with the manga? Subscribe to Weekly Shonen Jump via Viz Media to read One Piece‘s latest chapters without delay!

Are you ready for Luffy and Sanji to reunite? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!