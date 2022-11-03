One Piece Creator Reveals Secrets Behind Kid's Crew

The War For Wano Arc continues to rage on in One Piece's anime adaptation, with the Straw Hat Pirates fighting against their biggest threats to date in the form of Kaido and his Beast Pirates. Luckily, for Luffy and his crew members, the Straw Hats have received some serious backup as members of the Worst Generation have assembled on the isolated nation to help turn the tide of this battle that holds the fate of the Grand Line. Now, creator Eiichiro Oda has shared secrets when it comes to Kid and his pirates, key players in Wano's War.

As laid out by Oda in a recent manga installment, Kid, Killer, Heat, and Wire all grew up on an island that was free from the World Government, but instead was ruled by a band of criminals that portrayed themselves as kings and queens. With the island eventually broken up into four districts, Kid and Killer became childhood friends and remained so into their adult years. Following the loss of someone very special, Kid decided to take over the island but eventually realized that the world he inhabited was "confined" and thus created his own pirate group to explore the world.

Here's what Oda specifically said in the latest volume of One Piece, in which he will routinely answer fan questions when it comes to the background of Kid and Killer specifically:

"When they were young, they both experienced their first crush on a girl named Broth Splatterina. The trio were having thick udon noodles in curry-flavored soup for lunch one day, until they looked up and saw that their dear Splatterina was simply covered in brown sauce. When they laughed at the sight of her, she beat them both up and never spoke to them again. Ahhh, the bittersweet memories of youth."

The War for Wano has already ended in the pages of One Piece's manga, and with the results of the conflict charting a very different future for the isolated nation, the Straw Hat Pirates have sailed into the Final Arc of the series. While Kid didn't hop aboard the Thousand Sunny to join them, it wouldn't be too much of a surprise if he had a significant role to play in this upcoming journey.

