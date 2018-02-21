‘One Piece’ Just Shared One Disturbing Nami Meme

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece is no stranger to odd or even disturbing imagery, and in fact, its oddity laden world is what draws fans to the series in the first place. But the official Twitter account for the series recently shared what is quite possibly the most disturbing imagery in the series yet.

Taking a New Year’s Day sketch of Nami that Oda drew to celebrate the holiday, the tweet bends and twists Nami in ways that would chill the spines of fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video takes the colorful, shiny, and seductive drawing of Nami and unnaturally has her laugh, and contorts her face in weird ways. The longer you watch the clip, the more unsettling the meme becomes. It’s just another weird thing to come in the One Piece pipeline.

Fans of Nami in particular have also seen some major updates for the character as the original design for her character was recently uncovered, and fans of her current design were treated to a huge bit of fan service in one of the anime series’ most recent broadcasts.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?”

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue.

One Piece is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.