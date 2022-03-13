One Piece Editor Remembers When Series Creator Told Him the Manga’s Big Secret

The editor behind One Piece has revealed that series creator Eiichiro Oda told him the biggest secret in the series was and recalls the day it all happened! As One Piece continues through its 25 plus year saga, fans are starting to see some of the biggest mysteries come together in a new way. At the same time, with each new reveal about the past or its connection to Luffy’s actions in the present, there are even more questions raised about what could be waiting at the grand finale of the series overall. Especially when it comes to the One Piece treasure itself.

It seems this grand mystery has been kept a very close secret to even those Oda works closely with. Speaking about cede secret during a recent interview (as noted by @Sandman_AP on Twitter), series editor Iwasaki explained that Oda had actually told him what the secret of the One Piece was on May 28, 2020. That day also happened to be the editor’s birthday, and thus notes it was a very “amazing” moment for the editor. As it would with any fan, it’s likely that the reveal of the series’ biggest series probably started connecting all sorts of dots.

The most recent chapters of the manga series have begun to tease just how important the Wano Country arc is to not only the rest of the story, but Wano itself has an important role for the rest of the world. It’s been teased that the island itself has some kind of connection with the One Piece treasure, and thus Big Mom and Kaido’s new alliance on the island was given all sorts of new meaning. As Luffy continues to fight against the Emperor, even more teases about what this fight could mean for the rest of the world have become all the more clear as well.

While it has yet to be fully made known just how long Eiichiro Oda plans to keep One Piece going (with the creator giving estimates every few years), it’s starting to be noted even more now than ever that the endgame for the series is becoming more concrete and will be especially so following the fights on Onigashima. But let’s just hope that it all ends up in Luffy’s favor! What do you think? Do you have any guesses for what the One Piece treasure could be? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!