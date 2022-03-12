One Piece’s Creator Reveals The Secret of One Piece For Editor’s Birthday

The Wano Arc hasn’t just shown us Luffy and his friends fighting against Kaido and the Beast Pirates in a bid to free the isolated nation from their tyrannical rule, it has given us flashbacks showing some of the biggest players in the world of the Grand Line during their earlier years. With the journey of Kozuki Oden documenting Gol D. Roger’s discovery of the One Piece, it seems that the creator of the franchise, Eiichiro Oda, has shared the mystery of the treasure with one of his editors as a very special birthday present.

Since first setting sail to becoming the king of the pirates, Monkey D. Luffy has been working under the assumption that managing to discover the One Piece treasure will solidify his crown within the world of the Grand Line. So far, there haven’t been many hints as to what the treasure might actually be, but considering that Roger threw back his head and laughed once he saw it, we would imagine that it won’t be something as predictable as gold and jewels at this point. It’s clear that Eiichiro Oda has known the secret for quite some time and it will be interesting if the conclusion of the Wano Arc reveals what the legendary treasure actually is.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a recent interview with Iwasaki Yuji, an editor for One Piece’s manga, it was revealed that Eiichiro Oda had previously told him what the One Piece treasure was as a part of his birthday celebration, with said editor revealing that it was an “amazing moment” for him while also dodging the question of who would be the next member of the Straw Hat Pirates:

According to editor Iwasaki's interview yesterday, Oda told him about what One Piece is on 28 May, 2020. It happened to be Iwasaki's birthday.😊 He recalls it was a really amazing moment. Interviewer asked him if Yamato will join Straw Hats or not, but he wouldn't answer it.😂 pic.twitter.com/x1FWiar79S — sandman (@sandman_AP) March 11, 2022

Luffy and his crew haven’t had much of an opportunity to continue their search for the One Piece during their latest arc, with the War For Wano setting them against the massive force in Kaido and his Beast Pirates. As Monkey struggles against another would be king of the pirates in the captain of the Beasts, this certainly seems to be a war that might result in some major casualties for both sides of the aisle. As Oda has stated that the finale of One Piece is over the horizon, we definitely wouldn’t be surprised if the secret behind the legendary treasure is answered before the series finale.

What do you think the One Piece really is? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.