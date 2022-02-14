One Piece Sets Up Wano’s Connection to Its Infamous Treasure

When you think about One Piece, you undoubtedly think about the Straw Hat crew, but treasure should be high on the list as well. After all, our pirates are all gunning for the treasure left behind by Gold Roger. The manga is bringing its heroes closer to the boon with each adventure they undertake. And now, a special tease has gone live tying the ‘One Piece’ treasure to Wano itself.

Yes, that is right. The fabled ‘One Piece’ treasure was brought up once more, and we learned something major about the boon. It turns out Luffy is closer to the treasure now than ever before, and no one but Big Mom knows it.

https://twitter.com/sandman_AP/status/1492879298448871429?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The yonko got the attention of everyone this week just before she lost to Eustass Kid and Trafalgar Law. The two captains didn’t manage to kill the pirate, but they have buried her deep enough to finish the war without Big Mom getting in the way. Just before she was buried, Big Mom lamented her inability to explore Wano more thoroughly, and that is because she believes part of the treasure is located on this island.

“Some of it’s in this country too, isn’t it? Ugh, I’m so close,” she shared. And given how close the yonko has come to the treasure, can you blame her for being frustrated?

Of course, this little teaser has fans up in arms. It has been a hot moment since One Piece dropped any tangible updates on its big treasure. We know Joy Boy and the Roger Pirates have their fingerprints on the prize, and Luffy will not quit until he sees the boon for himself. Now, it seems like part of the treasure he seeks is in Wano, but the question of whether he’ll find it remains.

What do you think about this One Piece teaser? Did you suspect Wano had connections to Rogers' fabled treasure?