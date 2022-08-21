One Piece Joins Elden Ring with Terrifying Yonko Mod

One Piece has some of the best bosses in anime. In its early days, guys like Buggy set the scenes for the Seven Warlords of the Sea. Of course, not even Doflamingo could compare to the Yonko as just the mention of these four can bring the toughest Marine to their knees. And now, one fan has created a mod that brings One Piece's most fearsome pirates into Elden Ring for all.

As you can see below, the world comes from Arestame Arkeid on Twitter. The fan decided it was time to bring their favorite three Yonko to Elden Ring after talking with a friend. And as the clip shows, the mod is downright terrifying.

¡3 Yonkos se vienen pronto a las Tierras Intermedias! En breve también estarán en Nexusmods tanto Shirohige, Kaido como Shanks. ¡Gracias a @ChusoMMontero por darme la idea mencionando el parecido de "un boss" respecto a Shirohige en stream! pic.twitter.com/s7F1qoN2yz — Arestame (@Arestame_Arkeid) August 20, 2022

The download will give fans the ability to swap out three bosses in Elden Ring for either Kaido, Shanks, or Whitebeard. Their towering frames suit Elden Ring rather well even if the game's visuals are very different from the One Piece anime. But thanks to some artistic licensing, the Yonko fits in with Elden Ring all too well.

There is no doubt this mod will be a favorite with One Piece fans, and it is just one of many to tackle Elden Ring. The hit game has become a favorite testing ground for modders, and a number of their kits have gone viral. So if you want to summon Thomas the Tank Engine into your file, feel free! Just, don't be surprised if you start to fear the adorable choo-choo once you face him in the game!

As for One Piece, this mod highlights some of its toughest pirates, but manga readers know the Yonko look different these days. The Wano saga has ended at last, and it did so by crowning a new era of Yonko. Shanks is still on the list, but he's joined by Blackbeard as well as Buggy and Luffy these days. But if we know Kaido and Big Mom, they will be back to reclaim their spots before too long!

What do you think of this wild Elden Ring mod? Does the game need to collect a few more anime-inspired mods?