One Piece Red Is Now the Anime's Highest-Grossing Movie Ever

One Piece is back in theaters at long last, and it turns out the comeback is marking a major turning point for the IP. After decades on the air, the anime has more than a dozen films under its belt, and entries like Dragon Ball Film: Z earned quite a lot when it went live. But in just ten days since its release, One Piece Film: Red is now the highest-grossing entry in Japan.

The update comes today as box office totals from Japan were released for the past weekend. After debuting overseas more than a week ago, One Piece Film: Red has earned just over 7 billion yen. This total is higher already than One Piece's previous breadwinner from 2012. One Piece Film: Z did hold the top spot as it earned 6.87 billion yen during its lifetime gross.

Of course, fans are waiting to see how One Piece Film: Red fares with its international releases. The movie has held special premieres outside of Japan, but the big title has yet to enjoy a wide theatrical release anywhere else. Toei Animation will bring the film stateside before long, of course. And when it comes to the global market, One Piece Film: Red has some lofty shoes to fill.

After all, One Piece Film: Gold brought in 1.71 billion won in South Korea while the Canadian box office showed up strong for One Piece: Stampede. As for other international markets, One Piece: Stampede brought in nearly $14.5 million, so only time will tell how One Piece's new film will fare with its box office turnout.

