This One Piece Cosplay Puts Electrifying Genderbent Spin on Eneru

One Piece is one of the longest running and most popular action manga and anime series today, and has some of the most fan-favorite moments among fans. One of the biggest to this day was the end of the Skypiea arc of the series, which included a hilarious battle between Luffy and the “God” of that island in the sky. Enel’s become a memorable villain for a number of reasons, and all of this stems from his incredibly unique character design.

Now Cosplay Artist @necromimicosplay (who you can find on Instagram here) is taking the Internet by storm for her genderbent take on the famous villain. Including such details as his long earlobes and thunder drum hoop, it’s quite an elaborately crafted work. Check it out below!

View this post on Instagram

There are a few more embellishments made to the costume as well to better bring it into the real world. Enel’s design was elaborate in the main series, but this cosplay takes it to the next level. It’s a work that definitely looks like it would exist in the real world all its own, even with the more fantastical elements such as the giant hoop Enel has on the back. The only thing missing, however, is a recreation of Enel’s “shocked face” which has since helped propel him into even greater popularity online.

If you want a fun way to revisit the events of the Skypiea arc, One Piece actually released a compact special not that long ago. Dubbed Episode of Skypiea, this anime special re-imagined many events of the original arc and condensed it into a tight runtime. These specials definitely have a mixed reception among fans, but One Piece star Patrick Seitz recently defended them by arguing that these digestible recaps are great for such a long running series.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.