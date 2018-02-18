‘One Piece’ Dropped The Ball On A Joke With Its Latest Episode

Sometimes an anime adaptation of a series will lack some of the punch of a moment in the original manga, but it often makes up for it in other areas. Even then, some rough moments still make it through but the impact is lost in translation.

The newest example comes from the latest episode of One Piece, where a joke from Eiichiro Oda’s original manga just did not translate as well into animation.

This joke works better as a word bubble pic.twitter.com/xVWYYjCBx1 — A Calm Anxiety (@ZapZamberini) February 18, 2018

Although fans have been enjoying seeing One Piece‘s Whole Cake Island arc in animation, Toei Animation can’t quite nail down everything from the original chapters. Case in point is where Luffy and Sanji talk to the rest of the Straw Hats in the mirror world.

Luffy tells them that Sanji will come back to the Straw Hats after they break up Big Mom’s wedding plans, and after some back and forth with Sanji, Nami says she’ll never forgive him. Naturally, this pierces Sanji to the core. And while Nami is animated effectively, the anime loses the punch of the manga’s original joke.

In the manga version of these events, Nami’s “I’ll never forgive you” word bubble pierces Sanji in the next panel. In the anime, it is instead an obnoxious orange arrow that goes straight through Sanji in the same manner. In the anime, it just doesn’t feel natural and therefore takes fans out of the moment.

It’s just less humorous overall.

