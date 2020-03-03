One Piece Fan Shows Why Adam Sandler Needs to Join the Live-Action Series

With the upcoming One Piece live action series set to premiere on Netflix in the future, some fans are rallying behind Adam Sandler of all actors to join the cast of the Straw Hat Pirates based on his choice of attire. Sandler himself, the comedian turned actor, has released a number of Netflix movies in the past few years, as well as recently gaining some notoriety thanks in part to his amazing performance in the thriller Uncut Gems. While fans want Sandler to join the series, they don’t want him on the side of the Straw Hat Pirates, but rather as one of the top men in the marines!

Borsalino, who Sandler comically looks like in the aforementioned fan campaign, goes by the moniker of Kizaru and is one of the main fleet admirals and acts as a major obstacle to Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates as they attempt to make Monkey the king of the pirates! Kizaru, like so many other characters in One Piece, ingested a Devil Fruit, specifically giving him the power of Pika Pika No Mi. The fruit in question gives its user the ability to go intangible ala Marvel’s The Vision as well as moving, and attacking, at light speed thanks to its power. Taking these abilities into account, its no surprise to see him at the top of the charts when it comes to the military, and we personally would love to see Sandler bring him to life!

Twitter User Perm_Up1 shared the hilarious comparison between Adam Sandler and Kizaru, showing how the “Sandman’s” recent attire makes him the spitting image of the fleet admiral that has the ability to move faster than light whenever he is facing down a would be pirate king:

While a release date for the upcoming live action adaptation has yet to be revealed, the series is planned for a ten episode first season, so it certainly should be interesting to see just what events and characters manage to make the cut of the initial salvo of episodes that are dropped onto the streaming service.

What do you think of fans wanting Adam Sandler to be a top admiral in One Piece's fleet? What other actors do you want to see portray One Piece characters?