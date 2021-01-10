One Piece x Food Wars Crossover Surprises with Sanji and Zoro Teamwork

✖

One Piece and Food Wars special event series has surprised with some unexpected teamwork between Sanji and Zoro! Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma creators Yuto Tsukuda and Shun Saeki have reunited once more for a new entry in their special One Piece series inspired by their own creation, Food Wars! Shokugeki no Sanji. Like the first entry, this newest release shows a whole new side of the Straw Hats' cook as it focuses on one of his toughest cooking challenges yet. But rather than solely focus on Sanji, this time around a few of the other Straw Hats got in on the fun.

The second entry in the special event series includes new takes on Zoro and Nami this time around, and together with the new take on Zoro is a surprising reflection of Zoro and Sanji's dynamic. After Sanji tasks himself with preparing a particularly tough fish, Zoro ends up helping him in an appropriately Zoro way as the two of them take their rivalry in a fun direction.

Shokugeki no Sanji sees Sanji vow to cut and prepare one of the toughest fish in the East Blue, the Dragon Salmon, in order to help a fisherman's daughter get it in time for her wedding. Sanji struggles to carve the fish as it takes a single cut along the length of this super long fish without hitting a certain pocket within it that will cause the entire thing to explode.

But without knives at that length, Sanji was struggling. When Zoro overhears the fisherman talk about how his daughter was frail and sickly as a child, and he just wanted her to have as good of a wedding as possible, Zoro decides to help and even recognizes that Sanji will follow through on his word to make something out of the Dragon Salmon. He goes to Sanji and belittles him while outright saying he's got to leave one of his swords in the kitchen.

When he leaves, Sanji says that the tool he needs happens to be laying right in the kitchen and he uses Zoro's sword to perfectly cut and prepare the Dragon Salmon. This was a hilarious new look into their rivalry outside of battle, and it shows how well the two of them can work together even when outright disparaging one another. But what did you think of this teamwork?

What are some of your favorite Zoro and Sanji moments in One Piece overall? Are you hoping to see a new entry in the Shokugeki no Sanji series someday?