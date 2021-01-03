One Piece x Food Wars Crossover Finally Releases Second Chapter

✖

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma's creative team has reunited for another take on their special Sanji series, Food Wars! Shokugeki no Sanji! It's been quite a while since writer Yuto Tsukuda and artist Shun Saeki took on the world of One Piece as the first entry in their special Sanji focused series released back toward the tail of 2018. Coinciding with the monumental release of Chapter 1000 of Eiichiro Oda's original manga series, Tsukuda and Saeki have reunited with one another for a second entry in their Sanji spin-off that shows more of their takes on Oda's famous characters.

While the first chapter of the special crossover event series solely focused on Sanji and his cooking skills, the second chapter expands on this just a bit by involving some of the other Straw Hat crew members this time around. But just as you'd expect from this duo, there's still just as much focus on cooking this time too. You can check it out for yourself completely for FREE from Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library at the link here if you're interested.

Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Sanji, Ch. 2: The second chapter of the special One Piece story by the Food Wars! creative team! Can Sanji take on the task of preparing the legendary Dragon Salmon? Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/HR6kIVUXRH pic.twitter.com/dhgRiflxFu — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) January 3, 2021

The second entry in Food Wars! Shokugeki no Sanji sees Sanji help out someone who had been adrift at sea. Trying to catch and prepare a special fish known as the Dragon Salmon for his daughter's upcoming wedding, he ends up enlisting the Straw Hats' help with catching and preparing the elusive fish. This is where Sanji gets his time to shine as he looks for a way to prepare the fish and gets some help from an unexpected member of the crew.

While Food Wars has come to an end in both its manga and anime releases, it's fun to see the creators reunite for special projects such as this to celebrate such a massive new milestone for One Piece. It's currently unknown whether or not they will return for a new entry just yet, but we'll keep you updated as to when that happens!

What did you think of Food Wars creators' take on One Piece's characters? What are your favorite things about Shokugeki no Sanji? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!