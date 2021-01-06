One Piece x Food Wars Crossover Introduces New Takes on Zoro and Nami

✖

One Piece and Food Wars! special crossover has introduced new takes on Zoro and Nami! Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma creators Yuto Tsukuda and Shun Saeki returned for a new entry in their special One Piece tribute series, Food Wars! Shokugeki no Sanji, in celebration of Eiichiro Oda's One Piece releasing its monumental 1000th chapter. While the first chapter in the special series only really showed their take on Sanji, the second chapter in the event series got to show some more of the Straw Hat crew during their time in the East Blue.

Shokugeki no Sanji's second chapter not only included Sanji this time around, but also managed to bring in new takes on Roronoa Zoro and Nami. Each of these fan favorites got a whole new art style courtesy of Saeki's work, but Tsukuda's writing makes sure to tap into what makes these new members of the crew so special in regards to their dynamic with Sanji.

No 2o Capítulo de Shokugeki no Sanji temos a participação de Nami e Zoro.

Luffy e Usopp também aparecem, mas não sei por que decidiram cortar os rostos deles, deixando-os mais como figurantes.

Muito bom ver personagens de One Piece com outros traços.#shokugekinosanji pic.twitter.com/HSfMBrdmwD — Jiraiya Vivo (@JiraiyaVivo) January 5, 2021

Hilariously, while the first chapter of this event series only had word bubbles appear for Luffy and Usopp, this new chapter goes one step further by showing just a bit more of them. If the event series does eventually get another entry, there's a good chance that we'll get to see their full faces reacting to whatever Sanji happens to be cooking. But this time, we do get to see Nami and Zoro's reactions.

While Nami goes full Food Wars! and has a reaction to the food that would be fitting to Saeki and Tsukuda's main series, Zoro's is appropriately understated as his toughness doesn't really allow him to react in such a way or recognize Sanji's talent to such a degree without fighting it at least a little. With One Piece running for as long as it has, it definitely is fun to see how other prominent creators can play withy the characters in such a way.

What did you think of the new Shokugeki no Sanji chapter? How did you feel about the Food Wars creators' takes on Zoro and Nami? Who would you want to see them take on next?