Jump Festa Brought Luffy’s Gear Fourth To Real Life

One Piece fans have been treated to a ton of news out of Jump Festa 2018, but the fans in attendance got a little something extra.

Well, a big something.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As part of the setup for the One Piece booth at the convention, Shueisha had a statue that portrayed Luffy’s impressive Gear Fourth form in three dimensions:

Luffy’s Gear Four looks even more impressive in three dimensions. The pic doesn’t quite capture the impact or scale. #talktothehand #jumpfesta #onepiece pic.twitter.com/Z0JYmv001O — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) December 16, 2017

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump took to Twitter to not only show off the display, but also boasted its scale with “Luffy’s Gear Four looks even more impressive in three dimensions. The pic doesn’t quite capture the impact or scale.”

Along with this rendition of Luffy’s Gear Fourth (which first debuted in the series during Luffy’s fight with Donflamingo), the booth also had an interactive feature where attendees were strapped into a bungee cord and trampoline contraption and punched at Big Mom and her living cloud Prometheus. This was such a draw, in fact, that Luffy’s voice actress Mayumi Tanaka even got in it herself and recreated some of Luffy’s techniques:

Series creator Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?”

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

One Piece is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.