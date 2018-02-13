‘One Piece’ Fan-Art Imagines New Gear Fourth Form

The wait is on for Monkey D. Luffy to debut his next power-up. The pirate has been battling Charlotte Katakuri for some time, and it hasn’t gone well for the hero. Battling Big Mom’s son is no easy task, and Luffy confirmed he will use a new Gear Fourth form against Katakuri.

Of course, fans want to know what the power-up will look like, and they cannot wait for the next One Piece chapter to go live. So, one fan has done their best to predict the Snakeman form.

Over on Reddit, a piece of fan-art has gone live which gives its take on Luffy’s new form. The power-up, which is called Gear Fourth Snakeman, was name-dropped in the last chapter of One Piece. In true cliffhanger style, the series opted to hold off the power-up for its following chapter, but Redditor u/Archist2357 thinks they may have sussed the form out.

As you can see above, the fan’s comic shows Luffy in a coiled-up form of Gear Fourth. Instead of inflating himself as usual, Luffy’s Haki-covered body looks pretty slender save for his torso. The pirate seems to have stored coiled skin around his midsection like a spring, and the fan-art shows Luffy using it to give him a speed boost. The coiled skin acts as a sort of springboard to launch Luffy forward at insanely fast heights, making it very difficult for the Katakuri to block any attack even if he sees it via Observation Haki.

Of course, there is no telling what the Snakeman form will look like, and One Piece will keep it that way until its manga goes live this week. However, fans seem to approve of this telling fan-art. There are even some willing to bet that this artwork is prophetic, so fans are eager to see how close this fan’s prediction is to being correct.

What are your thoughts on Luffy’s upcoming form? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!