One Piece Reveals New Name for Haki

One Piece‘s Wano arc has shown fans a setting inspired by the Edo period in Japan as the isolated land of Wano has evolved into a place with its own sense of rules and culture outside of other influences. The people of Wano see certain things in their own way, and that’s especially applicable to some of the most important key elements of One Piece‘s world in general.

The latest few chapters have had Luffy training to use his Armament Haki in a new way in order to beat Kaido in a rematch, and along with the new training came a new name for Haki. It turns out in Chapter 940 that Haki is referred to as “Ryuo” in Wano.

Now that he’s stuck in a deadly sumo match with Hyogoro, Luffy is using the opportunity to train as they will be fighting tons of opponents. Luffy’s trying his best to use his Armament Haki like Rayleigh in which he’ll be able to strike his opponent without actually touching them. Hyogoro doesn’t recognize what Luffy means by “Haki,” but he understands what he means.

Hyogoro knows it as an energy and power that can fuse with an individual and their blade. He tells Luffy it is referred to as “Ryuo” in Wano, and means “Flowing Cherry Blossom.” But now that Luffy has a Haki teacher with a different perspective on it such as this, perhaps Luffy will be able to master the use of this Haki as well.

Things are slowly coming together for the Straw Hats as Kaido and his forces have tried to stomp down this upcoming rebellion, but Hyogoro plays a key role in this and now fans will be waiting to see what else Luffy learns from such an individual.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

