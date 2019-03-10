Netflix Sparks Rumors Over ‘One Piece’ Live-Action Series

One Piece has been around for more than 20 years, and it has gained worldwide fame in that time. Now, it seems the franchise is ready to tackle live-action media, and a new rumor suggests Netflix will be helming the project in part.

For those of you unaware, One Piece announced it would be getting a live-action series more than a year ago. The announcement went live just before creator Eiichiro Oda confirmed he was aiding the adaptation. Since the project was announced, few updates have been released, but a post by Netflix piqued curiosity over the weekend.

Over on Twitter, fans were quick to immortalize the possible gaff. As you can see below, screenshots were shared of a blank Netflix page which list One Piece as a live-action U.S. TV series.

Netflix now lists One Piece, which appears to be for the live-action series considering the genre listed at bottom as ‘US TV Shows’. No further information is known as of yet. pic.twitter.com/cQgeLbxzZQ — The One Piece Podcast (@OnePiecePodcast) March 8, 2019

“Monkey D. Luffy sets sail with his trusty crew to find the One Piece treasure and become the ultimate Pirate King! Based on the manga by Eiichiro Oda,” the page’s description read.

The placeholder page had fans eyeing the announced live-action One Piece series that has yet to confirm a home. After images of the page went live, Netflix did take down the placeholder and told The One Piece Podcast it had “no comment” on the situation.

Of course, fans have been speculating wildly about what this page could mean. There is always a chance the placeholder could have been in reference to the anime, a sought-after title by fans for the site. However, the live-action angle is gaining more traction, and the idea has only grown in light of Netflix’s deal to house the live-action Cowboy Bebop series being developed at the moment.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

