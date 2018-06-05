‘One Piece’ Reveals What Older Ace and Luffy Look Like

It’s hard to believe, but One Piece has been around for more than 20 years. The iconic franchise has become the top-selling manga series in history, giving Eiichiro Oda millions of dedicated fans. For those readers, it is hard to imagine how guys like Monkey D. Luffy will look when they’re older, but Oda definitely knows.

Oh, and the creator just let fans in on that secret. So, if you want to know whether Luffy ages well, you can check out the artwork below.

Recently, Oda revealed how Luffy and his older brother Portgas D. Ace would look at 40 and 60. The black-and-white sketches have prompted the entire fandom to flip out, and fans can see why after checking out Luffy’s looks.

How Luffy and Ace would look at 40 and 60 years old. 👴 The drawings below them mean “What if – Bad ending”. By #OnePiece author Eiichiro Oda. pic.twitter.com/pmfielGfn5 — One Piece Forum (@opforum_net) June 1, 2018

At 40, Luffy looks very much the same as before. His hair is a bit longer, and the Straw Hat captain is rocking some sweet facial hair. However, his childlike eyes haven’t changed a bit. But, by the time Luffy hits 60, fans can see the pirate looks eerily similar to his grandfather Garp.

As for Ace, the fiery pirate looks pretty hot. The man is shown wearing his usual necklace at 40 and pairs it with a coat embroidered with flames. Ace’s hair is a bit longer in this devilish sketch, but Ace reels back his mane by the time he hits 60. In fact, the Whitebeard Division Commander looks a bit like Shanks in his old age.

For those curious about the drawings underneath Luffy and Ace, they are meant to show off the characters’ “bad” ending. So, fans can only hope Oda doesn’t let Luffy turn out like his bottom sketches. And, when it comes to Ace — well, the pirate simply won’t get the chance to age like his younger brother. You can thank Admiral Akainu for that.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

What do you think about these characters’ grown-up looks? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!