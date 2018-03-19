‘One Piece’ Just Set Up A Huge Bounty Increase For Luffy

If there’s something One Piece fans like to do, it is imagine future bounties. Over the years, number-crunchers have tried their best to guess at how the Straw Hat crew’s various missions will up their bounties. For the most part, the ‘Whole Cake Island’ arc has set up the team for a nice bump, but Monkey D. Luffy is sure to get a massive raise thanks to one person in particular.

So, spoilers below!

Recently, One Piece put out its latest chapter, and it saw Big Mom’s crew learn the unimaginable. Chapter 898 met up with Luffy and Sanji as the pair did their best to escape Cacao Island. The pair were surrounded by Big Mom’s strongest fighters, and they were unhappy with Luffy for having ditched Katakuri back in the Mirro-World like a coward.

However, Brulee set the whole gang straight by opening their big mouth. The girl was not able to keep her mouth shut and instead told everyone listening that Luffy actually defeated Katakuri, a man who everyone thought was unbeatable.

“Let me tell you what really happened in Mirro-World. That’s right, you definitely can’t let him get away! Straw Hat Luffy, he’s the only one who absolutely cannot get away,” Brulee said. “The perfect, strongest, and absolute best big brother of our, Katakuri, was defeated by Straw Hat Luffy!”

The confession was met with stunned silence and then total chaos. Big Mom’s crew was ready to strike down Luffy as they believed the boy must have cheated, but the captain slept on in Sanji’s arm. With all of Big Mom’s crew aware of the defeat, Luffy has a public win over Katakuri, and that fact alone should get him a massive bounty raise.

Barring any oversight by the Marines, Luffy is on track to get a massive bounty boost once the ‘Whole Cake Island’ arc ends. Not only did the pirate challenge Big Mom directly who is one of the Yonko, but he managed to take down her most famous Sweet Commander. Katakuri’s bounty was well over a billion belly, and Luffy is still at half that mark. When the hero took down Donquixote Doflamingo, his bounty went up a mere 100,000,000. So, fans are hoping Luffy gets a serious bump when news of his Big Mom antics goes live.

Are you excited to see Luffy's new bounty? How high do you think it will be.?