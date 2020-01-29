One Piece Reveals Just How Similar Luffy and Kid Are

One Piece‘s latest episode has officially kicked off the second act of the Wano Country arc, and it’s done so with a bang after Luffy shocking lost his big fight against Kaido in a previous episode. Following this major loss, Kaido is aiming to break his spirit by placing him in a prison where Luffy is expected to be worked to death. The first act of the arc ended on a major cliffhanger in which Luffy met with Eustass Kid for the first time in hundreds of episodes, and the latest episode of the series expanded on this further.

After reigniting their rivalry in the last episode of the series by showing just how much they will be competing for food in the prison camp, Episode 919 of the series showed off just how similar the two of them actually are. As Eustass Kid is the closest Luffy has to an actual rival in the seven seas, it’s no wonder that they are so alike.

Episode 919 of the series revisits them in the Udon prison camp, and sees them competing for food once more. They have to move these giant blocks, and while it’s tough for the other prisoners there Luffy and Kid are able to do this with ease. In fact, they have worked hard enough and earned enough of the meager food offerings to completely recover their bodies. They are now fighting at full force.

The episode sees the two of them have the same appetite, the same kind of body chemistry (in which they are somehow able to stuff themselves to huge new sizes and then quickly return to their normal sizes), but where their true similarities shine is when one of the guards comes in to challenge them.

When Dobon angers them and hurts another prisoner, the two of them instantly get on the same wavelength as they quickly allow themselves to be temporarily eaten by Dobon only to use it to defeat him. It’s here that their personalities shone through their actions, and they’ll put any of their differences aside for the greater pirate good. What do you think of Luffy and Kid’s rivalry? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

