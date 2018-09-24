‘One Piece’ Backfires Luffy’s Favorite Attack

One Piece has put Luffy in his toughest spot yet as he’s trapped in the Mirro-World with Katakuri, who seems to get stronger and stronger each episode. Along with unveiling a new weapon, Katakuri even managed to deflect Luffy’s favorite attacks.

Luffy saw every one of his attacks fail as even his Red Hawk attack backfired and only hurt him further when Katakuri deflects it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The battle between Luffy and Katakuri entered another phase now that Luffy doesn’t have a clear way to get back to the Thousand Sunny. As he and Nami devise a plan to get him to freedom, Katakuri continuously pummels him into submission. Luffy, who isn’t one to give up, launches all sorts of attacks and they each fail.

This gets even worse when Katakuri unveils a powerful spear, which he deems the Mole, which then puts Luffy in a tougher situation. Luffy eventually goes into his Gear Second form and charges a Red Hawk at Katakuri. But Katakuri spins his spear and easily deflects Luffy’s flames.

When Luffy follows this up with an Elephant Gun, Katakuri just uses his mochi body to slip out from under his punch. Katakuri says that he’ll be able to counter every attack Luffy throws at him, and it’s proving to be true so far as no matter what gambit Luffy makes in this battle, he’s overcome by Katakuri’s sheer power.

Katakuri has yet to really break a sweat and Luffy’s barely holding on. It’s going to be a major battle of endurance as Katakuri seems to be getting serious now.

Eiichiro Oda‘s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.

Oda revealed some news about One Piece‘s future in a recent interview as well. Stating that he was about 80 percent done with the manga at this point with the Wano arc, fans are worried that the series may be coming to an end sooner than they thought. But it wouldn’t be wrong to infer that the ending will most likely still be years away given how much of the world there is to explore and just how well it’s selling week to week.