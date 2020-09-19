One Piece Confirms an Important Detail About Luffy vs Katakuri

✖

The fight between Luffy and Katakuri is one of the most compelling fights in One Piece's entire run, and the series has confirmed an important detail that fans had suspected during the fight. As the fight against Katakuri progressed, it soon became clear to both Luffy and fans of the series that he was not going to be able to defeat Katakuri in the same way he was able to defeat foes stronger than him in the past. He resorted to tricks rather than his usual gumption, and the frustrated Luffy eventually did win.

The new issue of One Piece Magazine (as detailed by @SoulstormOP on Twitter) confirmed what fans had suspected over the course of this fight. That although Luffy did eventually win, Katakuri was indeed so much stronger than Luffy that Luffy had to resort to those underhanded tactics like putting Katakuri's sister Brulee in the middle of it all by kidnapping her.

Seeing the series confirm this was indeed the case adds a whole new level to the fight between the two. It was one of the rare times since the New World saga began that we saw Luffy literally cry out with frustration, and it was indeed because Katakuri had been monumentally that much stronger than Luffy could overcome with just his strength alone.

Luffy gave up all obligations and took a roundabout way to victory because he didn't have many options so he had to turn around and take a hostage. He is a pirate and not a man who wants to be a hero! Luffy says, there is no word called "coward" in the pirate world.

While Luffy has indeed taken some major losses since the Whole Cake Island arc, there has still yet to be as intense or compelling of a fight since the one against Katakuri. There is an opportunity to do with tons of new enemies lurking in Wano (that's currently exploding in the manga), so cross your fingers that it happens!

What did you think of the fight between Luffy and Katakuri? Where does it rank among your favorite fights in the series overall? Do you think Luffy and Katakuri will have a rematch someday?